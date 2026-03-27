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27.03.2026 14:13:52

Ireland Retail Sales Fall 0.8% In February

(RTTNews) - Ireland's retail sales decreased in February after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 1.8 percent growth in the previous month.

Sales of hardware, paints, and glass declined 3.6 percent monthly in February, and those of clothing and footwear were 4.4 percent lower. Demand for automotive fuel dropped 0.8 percent.

Motor trades logged a 1.4 percent contraction, while sales of food, beverages, and tobacco in specialized stores increased by 0.6 percent. The largest monthly rise was seen in pharmaceuticals and medical and cosmetic articles, where sales expanded by 6.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth moderated sharply to 0.8 percent in February from 3.4 percent in the prior month.

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