Ireland Retail Sales Fall 1.4% In June

(RTTNews) - Ireland's retail sales decreased for the third straight month in June, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent month-on-month in June, following a 0.3 percent fall in May.

Among categories, the largest monthly decline was observed in sales of clothing, footwear, and textiles, which fell by 9.7 percent. A 5.7 percent decrease was seen in sales of books, newspapers, and stationery.

Meanwhile, the biggest monthly volume increase was observed in sales of hardware, paints, and glass, by 5.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales fell 1.8 percent in June, which was worse than the 0.5 percent decline a month ago.

At the same time, the sales value dropped 1.4 percent monthly, while it rose 0.2 percent annually in June.

