Ireland Retail Sales Fall 2.0%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's retail sales decreased for the first time in four months in February, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The volume of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 2.0 percent gain in the previous month.

Among categories, the largest monthly increase was observed in sales of motor vehicles, which fell by 9.0 percent. A 7.1 percent decrease was seen in sales at department stores.

Meanwhile, the biggest monthly volume decrease was observed in sales at bars, by 11.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 1.1 percent from 5.3 percent in January.

At the same time, the sales value dropped 0.7 percent monthly while growing 3.0 percent annually.