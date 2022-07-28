Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
28.07.2022 15:31:17
Ireland Retail Sales Fall For Second Month
(RTTNews) - Ireland's retail sales volume decreased for the second successive month in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.
Retail sales dropped 1.3 percent month-on-month in June, the same pace of fall as seen in May. This was the second consecutive fall.
The largest monthly volume decreases were in electrical goods, hardware, paints & glass and clothing & footwear.
Nonetheless, the volume of retail sales in June was 2.4 percent higher than pre-COVID-19 levels in February 2020.
On a yearly basis, the decline in sales volume more than doubled to 6.6 percent in June from 3.0 percent a month ago.
At the same time, the sales value was down 0.3 percent on month and -0.9 percent annually in June.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.