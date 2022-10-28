Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
28.10.2022 15:49:31
Ireland Retail Sales Fall In September
(RTTNews) - Ireland's retail sales decreased in September, after rising for the first time in four months in August, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.
The volume of retail sales dropped 3.1 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 2.9 percent fall in August.
Food, beverages, and tobacco sales dropped the most in September, by 7.2 percent. Sales of books, newspapers, and stationary slid 5.3 percent.
The volume of retail sales grew 0.8 percent compared with pre-COVID-19 levels in February 2020, the statistical office said.
On a yearly basis, the decline in retail sales was 7.0 percent in September versus 4.7 percent in the previous month.
At the same time, the sales value increased 1.5 percent yearly, while it fell 4.7 percent from a month ago.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- US-Börsen schließen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.