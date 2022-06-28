28.06.2022 13:24:35

Ireland Retail Sales Flat In May

(RTTNews) - Ireland's retail sales showed no variations in May after rising in the previous three months, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume of retail sales remained unchanged in May, following a 4.1 percent rise in April.

Sales in department stores registered the sharpest monthly increase by 20.9 percent in May, followed by a 9.2 percent gain in electrical goods. Sales of hardware, paint and glass rose 6.5 percent.

Meanwhile, furniture and lighting sales plunged 22.3 percent and those for clothing and footwear fell 21.1 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales growth eased sharply to 0.3 percent in May from 3.7 percent in April. Sales have been increasing since January this year.

Sales in bars were 769 percent higher in May compared to last year. However, sales remained 26.6 percent lower than their pre-COVID-19 level in February 2020, reflecting a recovery from a very low base in May 2021.

The volume of retail sales, excluding motor trade, dropped 1.3 percent monthly in May, while it rose by 4.3 percent compared to a year ago.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflations- und Rezessionssorgen verunsichern: Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
Die asiatischen Börsen folgen heute der negativen Tendenz der US-Märkte und verlieren an Boden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen