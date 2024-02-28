Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
28.02.2024 14:16:16
Ireland Retail Sales Rise 0.5%
(RTTNews) - Ireland's retail sales decreased for the third straight month in January, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
The volume of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-on-month in January, following a 0.3 percent gain in the previous month.
Among categories, the largest monthly increase was observed in sales of clothing, footwear, and textiles, which grew by 37.6 percent. A 3.9 percent rise was seen in sales of books, newspapers, and stationery.
Meanwhile, the biggest monthly volume decrease was observed in sales at bars, by 10.6 percent.
On a yearly basis, retail sales growth remained steady at 2.7 percent in January.
At the same time, the sales value climbed 0.9 percent monthly and 5.4 percent annually.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationszahlen im Blick: US-Börsen mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz -- ATX fällt zum Handelsende deutlich zurück -- DAX letztendlich stärker -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb weiter auf Rekordkurs. An der Wall Street geht es uneinheitlich zu. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.