Ireland Retail Sales Rise In August
(RTTNews) - Ireland's retail sales increased for the first time in four months in August, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
The volume of retail sales rose 2.0 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in July.
Sales of books, newspapers, and stationery alone surged 28.0 percent monthly in August. Sales at bars and department stores rose 7.5 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively.
The volume of retail sales grew 3.2 percent compared with pre-COVID-19 levels in February 2020, the statistical office said.
On a yearly basis, the decline in retail sales was 5.6 percent in August versus 7.1 percent in July.
At the same time, the sales value increased 3.4 percent yearly and by 4.4 percent monthly in August.
