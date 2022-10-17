Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
17.10.2022 14:35:42
Ireland Trade Surplus Grows In August
(RTTNews) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased notably in August from a month ago, as exports grew more rapidly than imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 6.636 billion in August from EUR 3.624 billion in the previous month.
In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 5.147 billion.
Exports logged a monthly growth of 26.0 percent in August, while imports showed a slower rate of 9.0 percent.
On an unadjusted basis, both exports and imports surged by 48.0 percent and 60.0 percent, respectively.
Exports to Great Britain increased by 59 percent yearly in August, due to an increase in the exports of chemicals and related products.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich deutlich fester -- ATX schließt klar im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigem Gewinn -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss mehrheitlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen erzielten zum Wochenstart kräftige Gewinne. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten ihre Verluste größtenteils abschütteln.