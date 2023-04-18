Ireland Trade Surplus Grows On Stronger Exports

(RTTNews) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased notably in February as exports grew sharply amid a fall in imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 5.34 billion in February from EUR 3.59 billion in the previous month.

In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 5.97 billion.

Exports logged a monthly growth of 10.0 percent in February, while imports fell by 1.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, exports increased 4.0 percent annually in February, and imports showed a double-digit growth of 10.0 percent.

Exports to Great Britain surged by 24.0 percent yearly in February, and imports grew by 27.0 percent due to more domestic demand for chemicals and related products, mineral fuels, lubricants, and related products.