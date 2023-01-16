Ireland Trade Surplus Shrinks On Lower Exports

(RTTNews) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased slightly amid sharp falls in both exports and imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus dropped to EUR 5.269 billion in Novembr from EUR 5.848 billion in the previous month.

In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 5.03 billion.

Exports logged a monthly negative growth of 11.0percent in November, and imports fell at a slightly faster rate of 12.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, both exports and imports surged by 11.0 percent and 14.0 percent, respectively.

Exports to Great Britain decreased by 6.0 percent yearly in November, while imports grew by 30.0 percent due to more domestic demand for mineral fuels and chemicals and related products.