21.10.2022 16:28:42
Ireland Wholesale Price Inflation Accelerates In September
(RTTNews) - Ireland's wholesale price inflation accelerated in September after easing to a five-month low in August, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.
Output prices in the manufacturing industries rose 6.1 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 4.7 percent rise in August.
Factory gate prices for food products alone grew 8.9 percent in September compared to last year, largely led by a 53.2 percent surge in prices for dairy products.
Prices for wood and wood products registered a sharp yearly growth of 32.4 percent.
Prices for domestic sales climbed 10.4 percent in September from a year ago, and those for the export market were 5.9 percent more expensive.
Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices jumped 44.9 percent annually in September, and those for construction products grew 16.6 percent.
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 1.4 percent in September, reversing a 2.2 percent fall in the previous month.
