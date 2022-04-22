Ireland Wholesale Price Inflation At 3-month High

(RTTNews) - Ireland's wholesale prices rose to the highest level in three months in March, driven by energy prices, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

The manufacturing industries output price index grew 4.4 percent annually in March, following a 2.8 percent rise in February. This was the highest since December, when prices increased 4.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices gained 2.5 percent in March, following a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.

Prices for export sales rose 2.5 percent monthly in March and grew 4.3 percent from a year ago.

Prices for home sales increased 0.4 percent monthly in March and gained 6.3 percent from the previous year.

The statistical office said energy prices rose 227.0 percent year-on-year, mainly due to a 302.5 percent surge in electricity prices. Gas oil prices other than auto diesel increased 46.1 percent.