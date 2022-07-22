Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
22.07.2022 15:52:33
Ireland Wholesale Price Inflation Eases In June
(RTTNews) - Ireland's wholesale price inflation eased for the first time in four months in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.
Wholesale prices climbed 6.2 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 7.3 percent rise in May.
The overall wholesale price inflation in June was largely driven by higher prices for food categories, especially for dairy products, which grew 49.1 percent.
Prices for domestic sales advanced 8.0 percent in June from a year ago, and those for the export market were 6.0 percent more expensive.
Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices jumped 91.3 percent annually in June.
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped marginally by 0.1 percent in June, reversing a 0.5 percent gain in the previous month.
