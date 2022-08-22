Ireland Wholesale Price Inflation Remains Stable

(RTTNews) - Ireland's wholesale price inflation held steady in July after easing in the previous month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Output prices in the manufacturing industries rose 6.2 percent year-over-year in July, the same rate of increase as in June.

The overall wholesale price inflation in July was largely driven by higher prices for food categories, especially for dairy products, which grew 52.9 percent.

Prices for wood and wood products registered a sharp yearly growth of 36.6 percent.

Prices for domestic sales advanced 9.5 percent in July from a year ago, and those for the export market were 6.0 percent more expensive.

Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices jumped 86.3 percent annually in July, and those for construction products grew 20.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 2.4 percent in July, reversing a 0.1 percent slight fall in the previous month.