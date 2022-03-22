|
22.03.2022 12:58:27
Ireland Wholesale Price Inflation Slows In February
(RTTNews) - Ireland's wholesale prices rose for the fourth straight month in February, albeit at a softer pace, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.
The manufacturing industries output price index increased 2.8 percent annually in February, following a 3.5 percent rise in January. The pace of inflation slowed for a second straight month.
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.1 percent in February, same as in the previous month.
Prices for export sales rose 0.4 percent monthly in February and grew 2.6 percent from a year ago.
Prices for home sales declined 2.0 percent monthly in February and gained 6.2 percent from the previous year.
