Ireland Wholesale Prices Fall 5.2% In January

(RTTNews) - Ireland's wholesale prices continued to decline at the start of the year, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Output prices in the manufacturing industry fell 5.2 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 6.4 percent drop in December. Prices have been falling since January 2025.

Factory gate prices for food products dropped 2.3 percent from last year, largely due to cheaper costs for vegetable and animal oils and fats. Mining and quarrying prices fell 3.1 percent, while costs for chemicals and chemical products rose sharply by 21.0 percent.

Prices for domestic sales increased 0.6 percent in January from a year ago, while those for the export market slid by 5.9 percent.

Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices plunged 24.2 percent annually in January, and those for construction products rose by 1.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 1.4 percent versus a 0.6 percent fall in December.