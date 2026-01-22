Ireland Wholesale Prices Fall 6.4% In December

(RTTNews) - Ireland's wholesale price decline deepened at the end of the year, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Output prices in the manufacturing industry fell 6.4 percent year-over-year in December, following a 5.3 percent drop in November. Prices have been falling since February.

Further, this was the steepest fall since July 2023, when prices dropped 6.9 percent.

Factory gate prices for food products grew 1.7 percent from last year, largely due to higher costs for dairy products. The price index for food products, beverages, and tobacco climbed 1.0 percent. Prices for chemicals and chemical products rose sharply by 30.8 percent.

Prices for domestic sales increased 0.8 percent in December from a year ago, while those for the export market slid by 7.2 percent.

Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices fell 11.7 percent annually in December, and those for construction products rose slightly by 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.6 percent versus a flat change in November.

The annual average of the overall producer price index for manufacturing industries for 2025 was down 2.9 percent compared to 2024, the agency said.