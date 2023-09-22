Ireland Wholesale Prices Fall At Slower Rate

(RTTNews) - Ireland's wholesale prices declined for the fifth straight month in August, though at a weaker rate, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Output prices in the manufacturing industries dropped 0.3 percent year-over-year in August after a 5.2 percent fall in July.

Factory gate prices for food items slid 7.6 percent in August, largely due to lower prices for dairy products. This was followed by a 6.5 percent decline in food products, beverages, and the tobacco index.

Prices for domestic sales decreased 1.1 percent in August from a year ago, while those for the export market fell at a comparatively slower rate of 0.3 percent.

Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices plunged 72.5 percent annually in June, while those for construction products grew 2.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rebounded 2.7 percent in August after falling 2.3 percent in July.