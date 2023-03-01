(RTTNews) - Ireland's manufacturing sector turned to expansion territory in February, as new orders rose for the first time in nine months along with strong growth in staff numbers, the purchasing managers' survey data from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 51.3 in February from 50.1 in January. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Further, the latest expansion in activity was the fastest in four months.

New orders increased for the first time since May last year, and the rate of expansion was the sharpest for a year.

Greater customer demand and reduced uncertainty drove the current renewed rise in new business. Meanwhile, new export orders fell marginally from January.

Production growth was also the steepest in one year and quicker than the series trend.

On the price front, cost burdens rose at a slower pace in February amid subdued demand for certain inputs. The rate of inflation was the weakest since August 2020. At the same time, selling prices continued to rise sharply.

Extended production requirements forced firms to increase workforce numbers and purchasing activity further in February.