Irish Construction Activity Expands Most Since March 2022

(RTTNews) - Ireland's construction sector grew at the quickest pace in just over two years in April amid robust growth in new orders, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The headline BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.2 in April from 51.6 in March. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among monitored categories, the activity on commercial projects showed the strongest expansion, and the rise in housing activity was solid despite softening from the previous month.

In response to increased new orders, construction businesses scaled up their workforce and raised their input purchases in April.

On the price front, input price inflation remained marked due to higher oil and transportation costs.