Irish Construction Downturn Deepens In April

(RTTNews) - Ireland's construction activity contracted at the steepest pace in three months amid slower rises in new orders, employment, and input buying, survey results from S&P Global showed Monday.

The headline BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 48.4 in April from 49.5 in March.

The reading has remained below the neutral 50.0 mark for the seventh successive month, suggesting contraction in the construction sector.

In April, construction activity was weighed down by a general slowdown in market demand. Nonetheless, new orders showed a further increase, though only marginally.

Housing activity declined at a faster rate in April, while commercial activity grew from the previous month.

Construction companies added to their workforce numbers in April, although the rate of job creation was the weakest in the current four-month sequence. Similarly, firms increased their buying activity in April, but at the slowest pace in three months.

On the price front, input cost inflation rose slightly in April, ending a downward trend that had been pronounced since its peak in October 2021.

Firms remained positive in their projections for output over the coming year amid hopes for a pick-up in development activity.