Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1545
 EUR
0,0006
0,05 %
EUR - GBP
29.01.2026 12:47:22

Irish Economy Contracts 0.6% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Ireland's GDP shrank for the third straight quarter in the three months ending in December, preliminary figures from the statistical office CSO showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the third quarter. Further, the economy continued to remain in recession.

The decrease was mainly driven by contraction in the multinational-dominated industry sector, the agency said.

On a yearly basis, GDP expanded at a slower pace of 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter versus 10.8 percent growth in the previous quarter.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
