Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
29.07.2024 13:14:12
Irish Economy Grows 1.2% In Q2
(RTTNews) - Ireland's economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the three months ending June, mainly driven by the industrial sector, preliminary figures from the statistical office CSO showed on Monday.
Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 0.7 percent recovery in the first quarter.
"This was driven by an increase in the multinational-dominated sector of industry in the second quarter," the agency said.
On a yearly basis, GDP decreased at a slower pace of 1.4 percent in the June quarter versus a 4.7 percent fall in the March quarter.
During the first half of this year, the overall GDP showed a decline of 3.1 percent compared with the same period in 2023.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Donnerstag ohne grosse Ausschläge erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte kaum verändert starten. Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Donnerstag nach.