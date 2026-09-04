Irish GDP Rebounds More Than Estimated In Q2

(RTTNews) - Ireland's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the second quarter, the latest data from the statistical office CSO showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 10.2 percent sequentially in the second quarter, reversing a 7.8 percent sharp fall in the first quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of growth was 3.9 percent. The economy logged its first expansion after contracting in the previous two quarters.

The strong recovery in the second quarter was driven mainly by growth in the multinational-dominated sectors of the economy, the agency said.

The globalized industry sector expanded by 22.1 percent, while the information and communication sector posted an increase of 2.3 percent. Overall, the multinational-dominated sector rose by 11.2 percent compared with the March quarter.

Personal spending on goods and services increased 1.0 percent, and compensation of employees rose by 1.3 percent.

Modified domestic demand, a broad measure of underlying domestic activity that covers personal, government, and investment spending, contracted by 0.8 percent.

On an annual basis, the Irish economy shrank 0.4 percent, though much slower than the 13.2 percent contraction in the first quarter.