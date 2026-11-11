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11.11.2026 14:59:40

Irish Inflation Climbs To 4.3%, Highest Since December 2023

(RTTNews) - Ireland's consumer price inflation accelerated further in October to the highest level in nearly three years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.3 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 4.3 percent increase in September. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2023, when prices rose 4.6 percent.

Inflation based on housing and utilities quickened to 10.7 percent from 9.5 percent in September. Similarly, the annual price growth in transportation accelerated to 9.0 percent from 7.5 percent, and that in clothing and footwear advanced to 4.4 percent from 3.3 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 0.9 percent higher.

The only division to record an annual decline in October was education services, which was 0.6 percent less expensive.

Monthly, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in October after rising 1.2 percent in September.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed 4.2 percent annually versus 3.8 percent a month ago. That was above the 4.0 percent increase estimated initially and marked the highest rate since September 2023. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.7 percent.

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