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09.07.2026 14:44:12

Irish Inflation Eases To 3.4% In June

(RTTNews) - Ireland's consumer price inflation moderated further in June to the lowest level in four months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 3.6 percent increase in May. Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since February, when prices rose 2.7 percent.

Inflation based on transportation softened to 4.1 percent from 6.1 percent, and that on food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 0.6 percent from 1.3 percent.

The annual price growth in clothing and footwear eased to 7.0 percent from 7.4 percent. On the other hand, inflation based on housing and utilities rose to 7.3 percent from 7.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in June, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in May.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 3.2 percent yearly in June after rising 3.5 percent in May. Monthly, the HICP rebounded 0.3 percent.

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