Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1566
 EUR
0,0010
0,09 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
07.05.2026 13:33:41

Irish Jobless Rate Falls To 4.8%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's unemployment rate decreased in April after remaining stable in the previous two months, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.8 percent in April from March's stable rate of 5.0 percent. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.6 percent.

There were 140,300 unemployed people in April compared to 146,200 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 134,200.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age groups, dropped to 9.8 percent in April from 11.2 percent in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen mit leichterer Tendenz ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen machen letztlich Verluste
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag nach. Die Wall Street legte am Freitag zu. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenende rote Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen