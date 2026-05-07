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07.05.2026 13:33:41
Irish Jobless Rate Falls To 4.8%
(RTTNews) - Ireland's unemployment rate decreased in April after remaining stable in the previous two months, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.8 percent in April from March's stable rate of 5.0 percent. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.6 percent.
There were 140,300 unemployed people in April compared to 146,200 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 134,200.
The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age groups, dropped to 9.8 percent in April from 11.2 percent in the previous month.
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