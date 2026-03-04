Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1498
 EUR
0,0001
0,01 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
04.03.2026 14:19:52

Irish Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 4.6%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's unemployment rate held steady for the third straight month in February, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.6 percent in February, the same as in the previous three months. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.4 percent.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed was 137,500 in February compared to 137,800 in January. A year ago, it was 129,200.

Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 12.4 percent from 11.9 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:19 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
13:17 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX im Plus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne im Handelsverlauf wieder ab. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen