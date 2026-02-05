Irish Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 4.7%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's jobless rate held steady in January after rising slightly in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment came in at 4.7 percent in January, the same as in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 4.5 percent.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed rose to 138,400 in January from 137,800 in December. A year ago, it was 129,200.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age groups, rose to 11.8 percent from 11.4 percent in December.