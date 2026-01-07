Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1529
 EUR
0,0002
0,01 %
EUR - GBP
07.01.2026 15:38:17

Irish Jobless Rate Remains Steady At 5.0%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's unemployment rate remained stable for the second straight month in December, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 5.0 percent in December, the same as in the previous two months. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.8 percent.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed rose to 148,700 in December from 147,300 in November. A year ago, it was 129,000.

Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 14.0 percent from 13.7 percent.

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Dow fester -- ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
