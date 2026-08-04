Irish PMI Signals Sustained Manufacturing Growth In July

(RTTNews) - Ireland's manufacturing activity logged further strong growth in July amid marked expansions in production and new orders, survey results published by S&P Global showed Tuesday.

The AIB Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.1 in July from 54.9 in June. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

Output volumes remained higher level for the ninth successive month despite the rate of growth easing to the lowest since April. Meanwhile, new orders increased at a faster pace on the back of improving domestic demand. Export orders expanded only marginally due to headwinds to international demand from elevated geopolitical uncertainty.

Irish manufacturers raided their workforce numbers in July, and the rate of employment was the highest since May 2022, linked to improved business optimism and long-term efforts to boost production capacity that had led to rising payroll numbers.

Both input and output price inflation eased in July, while supply chain challenges persisted amid transportation delays and reduced raw material availability.