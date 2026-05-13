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13.05.2026 14:54:45
Irish Residential Property Price Inflation Eases To 6.5%
(RTTNews) - Ireland's residential property price inflation moderated for the second straight month in March to the lowest level in just over two years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
Residential property prices rose 6.5 percent yearly in March, slower than the 6.7 percent gain in February. Moreover, this was the weakest growth since February 2024, when prices rose 6.2 percent.
In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices were 5.7 percent higher compared to last year. House prices grew by 5.1 percent, and apartment prices surged by 7.8 percent.
Data showed that residential property prices outside Dublin increased 7.2 percent from last year.
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