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18.03.2026 12:40:13

Irish Residential Property Price Inflation Rises To 7.0%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's residential property price inflation accelerated slightly for the second straight month in February, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Residential property prices rose 7.0 percent yearly in February, faster than the 6.9 percent gain in January. Prices have been rising since November 2020.

In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices were 6.1 percent higher compared to last year. House prices grew by 5.6 percent, and apartment prices surged by 7.8 percent.

Data showed that residential property prices outside Dublin increased 7.7 percent from last year.

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