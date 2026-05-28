Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1543
 EUR
0,0004
0,03 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
28.05.2026 16:30:03

Irish Retail Sales Fall 0.5% In April

(RTTNews) - Ireland's retail sales decreased for the first time in thirteen months in April, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month. Moreover, this was the first decline since April 2025.

The largest annual volume of decline was recorded in furniture and lighting, which fell by 10.3 percent, followed by clothing, footwear, and textiles with a 7.2 percent decline. Sales at department stores dropped 4.5 percent, and fuel sales were 2.6 percent lower.

On the other hand, sales of pharmaceutical, medical, and cosmetic articles grew notably by 10.5 percent from last year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.2 percent versus a 0.5 percent fall in March.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:43 Q1 2026: Diese Aktien hatte Carl Icahn im Portfolio
21:29 Mai 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
28.05.26 Bridgewater wettet Milliarden auf den KI-Hardware-Boom - Die zehn größten Beteiligungen im ersten Quartal
27.05.26 Commerzbank-Depot enthüllt: Diese Tech-Aktie hat Alphabet als Nummer eins abgelöst
26.05.26 Umbau bei Greenlight Capital: David Einhorn baut Warner Bros. Discovery ab und steigt kräftig bei Peloton ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Aktienindizes erzielen neue Rekorde -- ATX geht deutlich stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kam. Der Dow erreicht ein neues Allzeithoch. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende überwiegend freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen