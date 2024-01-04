04.01.2024 07:09:54

Irish Services Growth Eases In December

(RTTNews) - The pace of expansion of Ireland's service sector softened in December as activity and new orders rose at slower rates, survey data from S&P Global showed Thursday.

The AIB Services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 53.2 in December from 54.2 in November. However, a score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

All four sub-sectors registered higher activity in December. Financial services logged the fastest growth, followed by technology, media, and telecoms.

New order growth slowed in December to the second-weakest in 2023. The rate of job creation was also the slowest over the current 34-month period of rising headcounts.

On the price front, input cost inflation rose to a 4-month high in December, linked to higher wages and increased expenses on utilities, transport, and insurance. As a result, selling charges increase at the quickest pace in three months.

Irish service providers were increasingly optimistic about business prospects for 2024, as they expected a fall in interest rates and hopes of an easing in geopolitical tensions.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor wichtigen Konjunkturdaten: ATX & DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich mit Verlusten. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen