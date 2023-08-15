Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Irish Trade Surplus Grows In June
(RTTNews) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased in June as exports rose sharply amid a fall in imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 6.68 billion in June from EUR 3.92 billion in the previous month.
In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 4.6 billion.
Exports logged a monthly increase of 15.0 percent in June, while imports dropped by 3.0 percent.
On an unadjusted basis, exports grew 10.0 percent annually in June, while imports were 4.0 percent lower compared to last year. As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 7.2 billion from EUR 4.9 billion.
Exports to Great Britain climbed by 19.0 percent annually in June. A 20.0 percent decline in imports was seen due to weak domestic demand for chemicals and related products.
