Irish Trade Surplus Grows To EUR 4.5 Bln

(RTTNews) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased in May as imports fell faster than exports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 4.5 billion in May from EUR 4.3 billion in the previous month.

In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 4.9 billion.

Exports logged a monthly decline of 3.0 percent in May, while imports grew at a comparatively faster pace of 5.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, exports fell 7.0 percent annually in May, and imports were 12.0 percent lower compared to last year. As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 5.1 billion from EUR 4.6 billion.

Exports to Great Britain climbed by 19.0 percent annually in May. A 34.0 percent decline in imports was seen due to weak domestic demand for mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials.