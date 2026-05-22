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22.05.2026 13:38:53

Irish Wholesale Prices Rise 1.4% In April

(RTTNews) - Ireland's wholesale prices increased for the first time in more than a year in April amid higher costs for energy fuels, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Output prices in the manufacturing industry rose 1.4 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in March. Moreover, this was the first rise since February 2025.

During April, all energy fuels were 42.3 percent higher compared to last year, the data highlighted.

Wholesale prices for chemicals and chemical products alone surged 11.9 percent from last year, and those for fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, rose by 5.0 percent. The price index for food products was 1.0 percent higher.

Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices grew 18.0 percent from last year, and the price index for construction products climbed by 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices edged up 0.2 percent in April versus a 3.1 percent increase a month ago.

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