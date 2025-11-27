Italian Consumer Confidence Weakens; Business Morale Rises

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer confidence worsened in November to the lowest level in seven months, and composite business confidence strengthened largely on the back of services, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

Consumer sentiment dropped to 95.0 in November from 97.6 in the previous month. Any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

Among components, the economic climate index dropped to 96.5 in November from 99.3 in October, and the future climate index decreased from 94.1 to 90.2. The index measuring the personal climate also weakened to 94.5 from 97.0, and the current climate index deteriorated to 98.6 from 100.2.

The data also showed that the composite confidence index improved to a 19-month high of 96.1 in November from 94.4 in October.

Growth was supported by services and, to a lesser extent, by manufacturing, which reached its highest level since June 2023, the survey said.

The manufacturing confidence index strengthened from 88.4 to 89.6. The confidence indicator for the market services advanced to 97.7 from 95.1, while a slightly less positive confidence was seen in construction, with the corresponding index falling to 102.6 from 103.2.