Italy Construction Output Falls 1.9%

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output decreased for the second straight month in March, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Monday.

Construction production declined 1.9 percent month-on-month in March, though slower than the 3.0 percent decrease in the previous month.

The annual growth in construction output moderated a 10-month low of 3.8 percent in March from 7.4 percent a month ago.

On an unadjusted basis, construction production declined 5.1 percent from last year, versus a 12.4 percent surge in February. Further, this was the first fall in almost a year.