20.05.2024 10:57:23
Italy Construction Output Falls 1.9%
(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output decreased for the second straight month in March, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Monday.
Construction production declined 1.9 percent month-on-month in March, though slower than the 3.0 percent decrease in the previous month.
The annual growth in construction output moderated a 10-month low of 3.8 percent in March from 7.4 percent a month ago.
On an unadjusted basis, construction production declined 5.1 percent from last year, versus a 12.4 percent surge in February. Further, this was the first fall in almost a year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt freundlichen Wochenauftakt hin -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Montagshandel in der Gewinnzone
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam am Montag kaum vom Fleck. In Frankfurt waren beim DAX positive Tendenzen zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert uneins. An Asiens Aktienmärkten waren am Montag Pluszeichen auszumachen.