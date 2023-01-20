Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Italy Construction Output Growth At 15-Month Low
(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output grew at the slowest pace in more than a year in November, data released by the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.
Construction output expanded 5.3 percent on a yearly basis, following a 6.3 percent gain in October. This was the slowest growth in the current 15-month sequence of growth.
On an unadjusted basis, annual growth in construction output slowed to 5.2 percent from 6.4 percent a month ago.
Month-on-month, construction output grew 0.5 percent in November, in contrast to the 1.0 percent fall in October.
During January to November period, construction output increased by adjusted 12.5 percent from the same period last year.
