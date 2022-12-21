21.12.2022 12:42:19

Italy Construction Output Growth Eases Further

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output growth eased for the second straight month in October to the lowest level in the current sequence of growth, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.

The construction output expanded a calendar-adjusted 6.4 percent year-over-year in October, following a 9.2 percent gain in the previous month.

The latest rate of growth was the slowest since the current sequence of growth began in September last year.

On a monthly basis, construction output dropped 0.9 percent in October, reversing a 1.1 percent rise in September. This was the first decline in three months.

During the first ten months of this year, total construction output grew a calendar-adjusted 13.4 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

