Italy Construction Output Growth Slows Further

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output growth eased for the second straight month in May, though it remained strong overall, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.

The construction output expanded a calendar-adjusted 16.9 percent year-over-year in May, following a 17.3 percent gain in the previous month. Output has been rising since September last year.

On a monthly basis, construction output dropped marginally by 0.1 percent in May, after a 1.1 percent decline in April. This was the second successive monthly fall.

During the first five months of this year, total construction output grew a calendar-adjusted 18.7 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.