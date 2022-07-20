Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
20.07.2022 13:12:27
Italy Construction Output Growth Slows Further
(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output growth eased for the second straight month in May, though it remained strong overall, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.
The construction output expanded a calendar-adjusted 16.9 percent year-over-year in May, following a 17.3 percent gain in the previous month. Output has been rising since September last year.
On a monthly basis, construction output dropped marginally by 0.1 percent in May, after a 1.1 percent decline in April. This was the second successive monthly fall.
During the first five months of this year, total construction output grew a calendar-adjusted 18.7 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.
