21.04.2023 16:30:38
Italy Construction Output Rebounds 1.5%
(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output increased at the fastest pace in three months in February after falling in the previous month, according to data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.
Construction production expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 0.3 percent gain in the previous month.
On a yearly basis, construction output growth eased to 1.6 percent in February from 3.2 percent a month ago.
On an unadjusted basis, the annual growth in construction production slowed considerably to 1.7 percent from 6.8 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.