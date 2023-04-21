Italy Construction Output Rebounds 1.5%

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output increased at the fastest pace in three months in February after falling in the previous month, according to data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.

Construction production expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 0.3 percent gain in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, construction output growth eased to 1.6 percent in February from 3.2 percent a month ago.

On an unadjusted basis, the annual growth in construction production slowed considerably to 1.7 percent from 6.8 percent.