Italy Construction Output Rebounds In August

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output expanded in August after falling in the previous month, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.

Construction production advanced a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 1.5 percent drop in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, construction output contracted 0.3 percent in August after falling 1.1 percent in the previous month.

On an unadjusted basis, the annual decline in construction production was also 0.3 percent versus a 1.1 percent decrease in the prior month.

During the first eight months of 2023, total construction production contracted by 2.1 percent compared to the same period last year.