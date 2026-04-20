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20.04.2026 13:46:08

Italy Construction Output Recovers In February

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output expanded for the first time in four months in February, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Monday.

Construction production advanced 0.5 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 1.1 percent decrease in the previous month.

The annual outcome was also a rebound of 1.4 percent versus a 0.4 percent renewed fall in January.

On an unadjusted basis, construction production grew 1.5 percent annually in February, in contrast to a 4.7 percent decrease a month ago.

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