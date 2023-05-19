Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Italy Construction Output Rises Slightly
(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output increased for the second successive month in March, though marginally, according to data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.
Construction production expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in March, following a 0.3 percent gain in the previous month.
On a yearly basis, construction output contracted 3.4 percent in March, much faster than the marginal fall of 0.1 percent in February.
On an unadjusted basis, the annual decline in construction production was 3.5 percent versus 0.2 percent in the prior month.
During the first quarter, total construction production advanced 1.1 percent compared to the previous quarter.
