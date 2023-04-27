27.04.2023 12:38:33

Italy Consumer Confidence At 14-Month High

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer confidence strengthened for the third straight month in April, reaching its highest level in more than a year, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index improved to 105.5 in April from 105.1 in the previous month. That was in line with economists' expectations.

This was the highest reading since February 2022, when it was 112.4.

Among components, economic sentiment of consumers improved the most in April, rising to 119.0 from 117.4 in March. The index measuring the current climate improved from 99.5 to 100, while that for future situations decreased marginally to 113.3 from 113.5.

Data also showed that the composite business confidence index rose to a nine-month high of 110.5 in April from 110.1 in the prior month.

The most marked increases were recorded in market services and construction, while contractions were seen in manufacturing and retail trade, the survey said.

The index measuring sentiment among manufacturers dropped to 103.0 from 104.1. The expected reading was 104.0

