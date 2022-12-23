Italy Consumer Confidence At 7-Month High

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer confidence strengthened more-than-expected in December to the highest level in seven months, mainly due to a positive development of opinions on the economic situation of the country, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose notably to 102.5 in December from 98.1 in November. Economists had forecast the index to rise slightly to 98.5.

Further, this was the highest reading since May, when the index was 102.7.

Among components, economic sentiment of consumers rose sharply to 106.3 in December from 95.2 in November. The index measuring the current climate improved from 94.9 to 98.6, and that for future situations surged to 108.2 from 102.8.

Data also showed that the composite business confidence index improved for the second successive month in December, rising to 107.8 from 106.5.

The increase in the index is mainly driven by improving judgments and expectations in both the services and construction sectors, the statistical office said.

Meanwhile, the index measuring confidence in manufacturing deteriorated in December, with the corresponding index falling to 101.4 from a reading of 102.5 in November. The expected score was 102.7.

The confidence index for retail trade rose marginally to 112.6 from 112.4. At the same time, the measure for market services and construction improved sharply from 99.0 to 102.3 and from 151.9 to 156.6, respectively.